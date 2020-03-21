Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
कनिका कपूर

#KanikaKaCoronaCrime: कनिका कपूर पर फूट पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा, सामने आए ऐसे-ऐसे रिएक्शंस

कनिका कपूर (Kanika Kapoor) कम से कम तीन पार्टियों में शामिल हुई थीं, जिसमें लगभग 400 लोग शामिल हुए थे.

#KanikaKaCoronaCrime: कनिका कपूर पर फूट पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा, सामने आए ऐसे-ऐसे रिएक्शंस
Zee news के इस हैशटैग के जरिए लोगों का गुस्सा कनिका पर फूटता नजर आ रहा है.

नई दिल्ली: शुक्रवार को लखनऊ में बॉलीवुड सिंगर कनिका कपूर (Kanika kapoor) कोरोनो वायरस (CoronaVirus) के टेस्ट में पॉजिटिव पाई गईं. यह खबर सामने आते ही लोगों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया क्योंकि, 15 मार्च को ही कनिका लंदन से लखनऊ आई थीं और एयरपोर्ट पर एयरपोर्ट कर्मियों की मिलीभगत से वॉशरूम में छिप कर निकल भागी थीं. इसके बाद 15 मार्च को ही वह एक हाई-प्रोफाइल पार्टी शामिल हुई थीं. 

दर्ज हो चुकी है कनिका पर FIR
रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो कनिका लंदन से लौटने के बाद अब तक लगभग 3 पार्टियों में शामिल हो चुकी हैं. वहीं, कनिका कपूर पर कोरोना की जानकारी छिपाने के आरोप में लखनऊ के सरोजिनी नगर थाने में FIR दर्ज हुई है. लखनऊ सीएमओ नरेंद्र अग्रवाल की तरफ से कनिका कपूर के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 188, 269, 270 में केस दर्ज कराया गया है. Zee News के शो 'ताल ठोक के' में कनिका कपूर को लेकर एक हैशटैग चलाया गया था, जो #KanikaKaCoronaCrime था. 

ट्वीट के जरिए लोगों का फूटा गुस्सा 
अब इस हैशटैग पर लगातार लोग ट्वीट करते नजर आ रहे हैं. Zee news के इस हैशटैग के जरिए लोगों का गुस्सा कनिका पर फूटता नजर आ रहा है. लोग कोरोना वायरस को लेकर #KanikaKaCoronaCrime पर जमकर अपनी भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं. तो आइए, देखते हैं कनिका पर लोगों का रिएक्शन-

बता दें, कुछ समय पहले ही कनिका कपूर ने जानकारी दी थी कि वह लंदन से लखनऊ उतरने के बाद लगभग 30 लोगों के परिवार के एक समूह में शामिल हुई थीं, जबकि उनके पिता राजीव कपूर ने साफ किया था कि कनिका कम से कम 3 पार्टियों में शामिल हुई थीं, जिसमें लगभग 400 लोग शामिल हुए थे. 

