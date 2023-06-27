Actor Accident: 24 साल के इस एक्टर का हुआ भयानक रोड एक्सीडेंट, डॉक्टर्स को काटना पड़ा शरीर का एक अंग
Actor Accident: 24 साल के इस एक्टर का हुआ भयानक रोड एक्सीडेंट, डॉक्टर्स को काटना पड़ा शरीर का एक अंग

Famous एक्टर का कार एक्सीडेंट इतना ज्यादा भयानक हुआ कि उसका राइट पैर तक डॉक्टर्स को काटना पड़ा. फिलहाल एक्टर की हालत क्रिटिकल बनी हुई है. एक्टर बाइक से मैसूर से ऊंटी जा रहे थे. तभी ओवरटेक के चक्कर में वो हादसे का शिकार हो गए.

Jun 27, 2023

Actor Accident: 24 साल के इस एक्टर का हुआ भयानक रोड एक्सीडेंट, डॉक्टर्स को काटना पड़ा शरीर का एक अंग

Actor Accident: सिनेमाजगत से ऐसी चौंकाने वाली खबर है कि जो आपके होश उड़ा देगी. 24 साल के ध्रुवन के नाम से मशहूर एक्टर सूरज कुमार (Suraj Kumar) का भयंकर रोड एक्सीडेंट हो गया है. ये एक्सीडेंट इतना ज्यादा खतरनाक था कि आनन-फानन में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है. इसके साथ ही एक्टर का एक अंग काट दिया गया है. फिलहाल एक्टर की हालत काफी ज्यादा गंभीर है. 

