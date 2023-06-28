Salman Khan की शादी को लेकर जब Kapil Sharma ने पूछा Katrina Kaif से सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब!
Salman Khan की शादी को लेकर जब Kapil Sharma ने पूछा Katrina Kaif से सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif: कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने एक बार सरेआम कैटरीना कैफ से सलमान खान की शादी को लेकर सवाल कर डाला था. कैटरीना ने तब ऐसा जवाब दिया था, जिसके बाद हर कोई हैरान रह गया था. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

Salman Khan की शादी को लेकर जब Kapil Sharma ने पूछा Katrina Kaif से सवाल, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया ऐसा जवाब!

Salman Khan Marriage: बॉलीवुड मेगास्टार सलमान खान और एक्ट्रेस कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) की ऑनस्क्रीन के साथ-साथ ऑफस्क्रीन जोड़ी को भी फैन्स ने खूब पसंद किया है. सलमान खान (Salman Khan) और कैटरीना कैफ ब्रेकअप के बाद भी दोस्ती का रिश्ता खूबसूरती के साथ निभा रहे हैं. जहां एक तरफ कैटरीना कैफ ने विक्की कौशल के साथ शादी कर ली है, वहीं सलमान 57 की उम्र में बैचलर लाइफ जी रहे हैं. लेकिन एक बार कैटरीना कैफ ने सलमान खान (Salman Khan Movies) की शादी को लेकर ऐसी बात कह दी थी जिसे सुन हर कोई हैरान रह गया था. 

