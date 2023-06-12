Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज तो बन-ठनकर पहुंचे मेहमान भी
topStories1hindi1735206
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज तो बन-ठनकर पहुंचे मेहमान भी

Karan Deol Marriage: आखिरकार वो घड़ी आ गई जिसे लेकर काफी समय से कयास लगाए जा रहे थे. करण देओल के वेडिंग फंक्शन अब देओल हाउस में शुरू हो गए हैं जिसकी पहली झलक सामने भी आ गई है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:01 PM IST

Trending Photos

Karan Deol Wedding: सामने आई फंक्शन की पहली वीडियो, ऐसा दिखा चाचा बॉबी का अंदाज तो बन-ठनकर पहुंचे मेहमान भी

Karan Deol Wedding Video: करण देओल की शादी को लेकर अटकलें पिछले कुछ समय से लगाए जा रहे थे और अब फाइनली ये होने जा रहा है. देओल हाउस में शादी के फंक्शन अब शुरू हो गए हैं. जिसकी पहली वीडियो भी सामने आ गई है. इस वीडियो में सनी देओल, बॉबी देओल और बाकी मेहमान भी नजर आ रहे हैं. वहीं दुल्हन की तरह सजा घर इस बात की गवाही है कि ये देओल परिवार में बड़ा और खुशी का मौका है.    

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Madhu Mantena
प्रोड्यूसर मधु मेंटाना ने इरा त्रिवेदी से की शादी, पहले पोस्ट में लिखा- अब हुआ पूरा
Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: दोबारा शादी करने के बाद एक्स वाइफ मसाबा के लिए ये क्या कह गए मधु मेंटाना, 'गदर' ने तोड़ा शाहरुख खान का रिकॉर्ड
Government scheme
ये वेबसाइट है पूरा सरकारी दफ्तर! मिनटों में हो जाएगा आपका हर जरूरी काम
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Anil Ambani
Reliance के इस शेयर ने निवेशकों को कर दिया कंगाल, 255 से 15 रुपये पर आया Stock
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा