Kareena Kapoor Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर के बिंदी ना लगाने पर भड़के लोग, मालाबार ग्रुप को बॉयकॉट करने की उठी मांग
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड
KAREENA KAPOOR

Kareena Kapoor Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर के बिंदी ना लगाने पर भड़के लोग, मालाबार ग्रुप को बॉयकॉट करने की उठी मांग

Kareena Kapoor Khan Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor Khan) को खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है और वो भी बिंदी ना लगाने की वजह से. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स करीना कपूर को बुरी तरह लताड़ रहे हैं.

Written by - Zee News Desk|Edited by: Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kareena Kapoor Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर के बिंदी ना लगाने पर भड़के लोग, मालाबार ग्रुप को बॉयकॉट करने की उठी मांग

Kareena Kapoor Malabar Akshaya Tritiya Ad: बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस करीना कूपर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) अक्सर किसी ना किसी वजह से खबरों में रहती हैं. एक बार फिर करीना कपूर सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं और इस बिंदी नहीं लगाने की वजह से लोग उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. जी हां, करीना कपूर को अब सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स खूब लताड़ रहे हैं. 

करीना कपूर हुईं ट्रोल

इस बार एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) एक लोकप्रिय ज्वैलरी ब्रांड 'मालाबार ग्रुप' से जुड़े एक विज्ञापन को लेकर विवादों में घिरी हुई हैं. दरअसल, अक्षय तृतीया के मौके पर 'मालाबार ग्रुप' तरफ से एक विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है जिसमें करीना कपूर माथे पर से बिंदी गायब है. करीना के माथे से बिंदी का गायब होना ही सोशल मीजिया यूजर्स को खल गया है और एक्ट्रेस को अब जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.

सोशल मीडिया पर उठी बहिष्कार की मांग

एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ज्वैलरी ब्रांड 'मालाबार ग्रुप' के मालिक एम पी अहमद पर भी निशाने साध रहे हैं और उनसे सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि आखिर ये विज्ञापन किस तब्के को टारगेट करते हुए जारी किया गया है. मालाबार ग्रुप के विज्ञापन में बिना बिंदी के करीना कपूर को देखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भड़के हुए हैं और मालाबार को गोल्ड के बहिष्कार की मांग कर रहे हैं. अब तो ट्विटर पर  #Boycott_MalabarGold और #NO_Bindi_No_Business की प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़ आ गई है.

 

 

 

 

 

यह भी पढ़ें- अंकिता लोखंडे की बहन ने पोस्ट किया ऐसा वीडियो, एक्ट्रेस ने कहा-'मुझे तुमसे नफरत है'

एंटरटेनमेंट की लेटेस्ट और इंटरेस्टिंग खबरों के लिए यहां क्लिक करें Zee News के Entertainment Facebook Page को लाइक करें

Kareena KapoorMalabar Gold

Trending news

Andhra Pradesh
बड़ा हादसा! आंध्र प्रदेश में ट्रेन की चपेट में आए पांच यात्री, मौके पर हुई मौत
Pulwama
दिल्ली हिंसा मामले में एक और आरोपी गिरफ्तार, सोनू चिकना को हथियार सप्लाई का आरोप
Delhi
Live: राजधानी में कोरोना के मामले 1000 पार, बुधवार को दर्ज की गई एक मौत
Jahangirpuri Violence
Jahangirpuri Violence Updates: अंसार और असलम को थी शोभायात्रा की जानकारी, रची गई हिंसा की साजिश
breaking news
हेट स्पीच मामले में गिरफ्तार हुआ महंत बजरंग मुनि, सीतापुर पुलिस ने किया अरेस्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Maharashtra
Daily News Briefing: यूरोपियन यूनियन के खिलाफ रूस की कार्रवाई, 18 कर्मचारियों को देश से निकाला
Coronavirus
कोरोना महामारी को लेकर WHO के साप्ताहिक आंकड़े जारी, जानिए क्या कहती है रिपोर्ट
Jahangirpuri
Daily News Updates: दिल्ली में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या 3 हजार के करीब, 17 फरवरी के बाद सबसे ज्यादा आंकड़ा
UTTAR PRADESH
UP MLC Result 2022 LIVE: सपा का सूपड़ा साफ, BJP- 33 और 3 सीटों पर निर्दलीय जीते
Soft Drinks Side Effects
सॉफ्ट ड्रिंक्स पीने से कर लें तौबा-तौबा, सेहत को पहुंचा सकती है नुकसान