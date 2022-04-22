Kareena Kapoor Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर के बिंदी ना लगाने पर भड़के लोग, मालाबार ग्रुप को बॉयकॉट करने की उठी मांग
Kareena Kapoor Khan Malabar Ad: करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor Khan) को खूब ट्रोल किया जा रहा है और वो भी बिंदी ना लगाने की वजह से. सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स करीना कपूर को बुरी तरह लताड़ रहे हैं.
Kareena Kapoor Malabar Akshaya Tritiya Ad: बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस करीना कूपर खान (Kareena Kapoor Khan) अक्सर किसी ना किसी वजह से खबरों में रहती हैं. एक बार फिर करीना कपूर सुर्खियों में आ गई हैं और इस बिंदी नहीं लगाने की वजह से लोग उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. जी हां, करीना कपूर को अब सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ यूजर्स खूब लताड़ रहे हैं.
करीना कपूर हुईं ट्रोल
इस बार एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) एक लोकप्रिय ज्वैलरी ब्रांड 'मालाबार ग्रुप' से जुड़े एक विज्ञापन को लेकर विवादों में घिरी हुई हैं. दरअसल, अक्षय तृतीया के मौके पर 'मालाबार ग्रुप' तरफ से एक विज्ञापन जारी किया गया है जिसमें करीना कपूर माथे पर से बिंदी गायब है. करीना के माथे से बिंदी का गायब होना ही सोशल मीजिया यूजर्स को खल गया है और एक्ट्रेस को अब जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.
सोशल मीडिया पर उठी बहिष्कार की मांग
एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर (Kareena Kapoor) के साथ-साथ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ज्वैलरी ब्रांड 'मालाबार ग्रुप' के मालिक एम पी अहमद पर भी निशाने साध रहे हैं और उनसे सवाल पूछ रहे हैं कि आखिर ये विज्ञापन किस तब्के को टारगेट करते हुए जारी किया गया है. मालाबार ग्रुप के विज्ञापन में बिना बिंदी के करीना कपूर को देखकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भड़के हुए हैं और मालाबार को गोल्ड के बहिष्कार की मांग कर रहे हैं. अब तो ट्विटर पर #Boycott_MalabarGold और #NO_Bindi_No_Business की प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़ आ गई है.
So called 'The Responsible Jeweller' releasing ad with Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi for Akshaya Tritiya !
Do they care about Hindu culture ?#Boycott_MalabarGold#No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/pgwutaicDq
— Aravinda Baliga (@baliga_2012) April 22, 2022
Kareena Kapoor-Khan, who got married in an Islamic family,
has made the advertisement famous. Malabar has disrespected the Hindu religious tradition with the money of Hindus for its economic benefits.#Boycott_MalabarGold #No_Bindi_No_Business pic.twitter.com/Fe5MFizqtG
— @ मनिषा (@3Manisha3) April 22, 2022
MALABAR shows Kareena Kapoor Khan without a bindi in Akshaya Tritiya ad
Disrespecting the Hindu religious tradition only by the money of Hindus for the sake of economic benefits!#No_Bindi_No_Business#Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/2K4wFcN8sz
— Tejas Pawaskar (@tejasppawaskar) April 22, 2022
#MalabarGold is a Jihadi run Company. Totally boycott it whenever you buy from ANY company, please try to see who & what kind of people own & run the company......‼️
Spread news traitor companies to all friends & family....#No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/bBtmmHTltg
— Roopashree (@Roopash91341391) April 22, 2022
Malabar Gold & Diamonds is promoting their jewellery for the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya by having Kareena Kapoor Khan as a model with no bindi on her forehead!
By this @Malabartweets is disregarding Hindu religious traditions
So, #No_Bindi_No_Business #Boycott_MalabarGold pic.twitter.com/4b2rMAW6mt
— Sanatan Prabhat (@SanatanPrabhat) April 22, 2022
