करिश्मा कपूर ने श्रीदेवी संग किए काम को याद किया, लिखी इमोशनल पोस्ट

Shakti I was honoured to work in my favourite actress #sridevi first production Sriji would encourage me and we would spend time between shots discussing my character on location it was a tough gruelling shoot but I have such wonderful memories of the the entire cast and crew #shaktithepower #specialmemories @sanjaykapoor2500 @nana.patekar @iamsrk @boney.kapoor @krishnavamsiofficial @nandureddyy

