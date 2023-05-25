Kartik Aaryan की नई फिल्म Satya Prem Ki Katha के सेट से लीक हुआ वीडियो! लुंगी पहन इस अंदाज में नजर आए एक्टर
Kartik Aaryan Video: कार्तिक आर्यन की अपकमिंग फिल्म सत्यप्रेम की कथा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. कार्तिक आर्यन वीडियो में लुंगी पहन सेट पर जमकर डांस करते दिख रहे हैं. 

May 25, 2023

Kartik Aaryan New Film: कार्तिक आर्यन और कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) की अपकमिंग फिल्म सत्यप्रेम की कथा का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया है. सत्यप्रेम की कथा का यह वीडियो फिल्म शूटिंग के दौरान का है, वीडियो में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि एक मंदिर का सेट लगा है जहां कई सारे आर्टिस्ट साउथ ट्रेडिशनल ड्रेस में डांस करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं. साथ ही एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan) बीच में ग्रीन कलर की शर्ट के साथ लुंगी पहन डांस कर रहे हैं. सत्यप्रेम की कथा फिल्म सेट से लीक हुआ यह वीडियो एक डांस सीक्वेंस का बताया जा रहा है. 

