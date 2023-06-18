Kartik Aaryan से फैन ने पूछा क्या मिल गया है आपको 'सच्चा प्यार'? एक्टर का जवाब सुनकर रह जाएंगे हैरान!
topStories1hindi1743041
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Kartik Aaryan से फैन ने पूछा क्या मिल गया है आपको 'सच्चा प्यार'? एक्टर का जवाब सुनकर रह जाएंगे हैरान!

Kartik Aaryan Girlfriend: कार्तिक आर्यन से एक फैन ने सोशल मीडिया सेशन के दौरान सवाल किया कि क्या आपको सच्चा प्यार मिल गया. इस सवाल पर एक्टर ने ऐसा जवाब दिया है जिसने कार्तिक के फैंस को हैरान कर दिया है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan से फैन ने पूछा क्या मिल गया है आपको 'सच्चा प्यार'? एक्टर का जवाब सुनकर रह जाएंगे हैरान!

Kartik Aaryan New Movie: बॉलीवुड एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan) इन दिनों अपकमिंग फिल्म सत्यप्रेम की कथा को लेकर सुर्खियों में छाए हुए हैं. हाल में एक्टर अपने फैन्स से सोशल मीडिया पर इंटरेक्ट कर रहे थे, तभी एक फैन ने कार्तिक आर्यन से सवाल कर लिया कि क्या उन्हें सच्चा प्यार मिल गया है. इस सवाल पर जवाब देते हुए कार्तिक आर्यन (Kartik Aaryan Films) ने खुद को प्यार में बदकिस्मत बता दिया है. कार्तिक आर्यन के इस जवाब ने एक्टर के फैंस को टेंशन में डाल दिया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: पोपटलाल का सपना संग हो गया शगुन, अब जल्द बजेगी शादी की शहनाई