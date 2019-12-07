मेकअप आर्टिस्ट सुभाष वागल का निधन, कैटरीना-अनुष्का-माधुरी दी भावभीनी श्रृद्धांजलि

He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected makeup artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu

