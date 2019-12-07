Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
मेकअप आर्टिस्ट सुभाष वागल का निधन, कैटरीना-अनुष्का-माधुरी दी भावभीनी श्रृद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट सुभाष वागल के निधन पर इंडस्ट्री में शोक के काले बादल छा गए हैं.

नई दिल्ली: बॉलीवुड के जाने-माने मेकअप आर्टिस्ट सुभाष वागल के निधन पर इंडस्ट्री में शोक के काले बादल छा गए हैं. अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा और कैटरीना कैफ ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से उनके निधन पर दुख जाहिर किया है.

अनुष्का ने इंस्टाग्राम पर 'सुब्बु' को लेकर एक भावात्मक पोस्ट साझा किया है, जहां अभिनेत्री ने उन्हें उस्ताद कहकर बुलाया है.

अनुष्का ने सुब्बु संग अपनी एक तस्वीर को पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, "वह बहुत ही दयालु विनम्र, शरीफ और प्रतिभाशाली थे. मैं उन्हें हमेशा उस्ताद कहकर बुलाया करती थी. सुब्बु हमेशा देश के सबसे पसंदीदा और सम्मानित मेकअप आर्टिस्ट में से एक रहेंगे. हर बार अपने असाधारण कौशल से मेरे चेहरे को छूकर उन्होंने मुझे खूबसूरत दिखाया. उन्होंने अपने पीछे जो बेहतरीन काम छोड़कर गए हैं उनके लिए वह हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे. एक अच्छा बेटा, एक भाई और पवित्र आत्मा आज हम सबको छोड़कर चले गए हैं. आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिलें."

कैटरीना ने भी अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर सुब्बु संग अपनी एक ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट तस्वीर साझा की है, अभिनेत्री ने उनका वर्णन एक असाधारण प्रतिभा के रूप में किया है.

माधुरी दीक्षित ने भी सुब्बु के साथ अपनी तस्वीर इंस्टग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर करते हुए अफसोस जताया है. उन्होंने इसे पूरी इंडस्ट्री की बड़ी छति कहा है. (इनपुट IANS से भी) 

