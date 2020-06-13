Katrina Kaif ने किए तीन अलग-अलग तरह से पुशअप्स, VIDEO देख फैंस हुए हैरान

Get ready for the final question guys.. Follow @katrina.kaif.angel for more videos . . Rules to enter the contest : . 1) Follow @katrina.kaif.angel if you are not already . 2) Tag your 5 best friends on this post and ask them to follow our page @katrina.kaif.angel . 3) Get yourself ready to answer easiest questions every night 9:30 p.m. (this entire week) . 4) The first 5 correct answers will be chosen for every question . 5)Top 3 winners will win Cash prizes this Saturday or Sunday via paytm . Terms and conditions: . 1) All your friends that you will tag on this post, must follow our page @katrina.kaif.angel , then and only then your answers will be considered . 2) Contest is applicable for Indian audience only . 3) Ofcourse you must use paytm app, to receive the cash prizes... and thats it ! . Good Luck everybody . . . #katrinakaif #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #fit #workout #beautiful #cute #smile #Priyankachopra #style #hardwork #paytm #fitness #deepikapadukone #akshaykumar #bollywood #saraalikhan #aliabhatt #fashion #gains #gainpost #followforfollow #ranveersingh #likeforlike #beauty #nofilter #anushkasharma #followme #follow

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrina.kaif.angel) on Mar 2, 2019 at 5:55am PST आपको बता दें कि कैटरीना कैफ इन दिनों लॉकडाउन के कारण घर में समय बिता रही हैं. लेकिन वह घर पर रहकर भी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस से जुड़ी रहती हैं. वहीं, उनके वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो वह जल्द ही फिल्म सूर्यवंशी में नजर आने वाली हैं. यूं तो फिल्म मार्च में ही रिलीज होने वाली थी, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण फिल्म की रिलीज डेट टाल दी गई. इसके अलावा ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि कैटरीना जल्द ही रणवीर सिंह के साथ भी किसी फिल्म में नजर आ सकती हैं.