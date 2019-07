फिटनेस फ्रीक कैटरीना कैफ ने महिलाओं को लेकर कही ये बात, बोलीं- 'पैमाना तय नहीं'

Proud to announce my association with @ReebokIndia. It is a perfect fit for me and i am very happy to join hands with a brand that believes and encourages the same thoughts as I do. Fitness & dance are a big part of my life and to be able to team-up with a brand who stands by and supports a similar vision is wonderful. It is an interesting opportunity for me to curate interesting dialogues and conversation around fitness, women’s training and body image amongst other things. It's a big part of my life and it feels great to be sharing this platform with Reebok. @ReebokclassicIndia #tarunvishwa

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 2, 2019 at 11:03pm PDT