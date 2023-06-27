Katrina Kaif की फोटो को देखकर विक्की कौशल का खुद पर नहीं रहा काबू, कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट
Katrina Kaif की फोटो को देखकर विक्की कौशल का खुद पर नहीं रहा काबू, कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट

Katrina Kaif ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ फोटोज शेयर की है जिस पर विक्की कौशल का कमेंट लोगों को धयान खींच रहा है. इस फोटो में कैटरीना सिंपल सी ड्रेस में इतनी ज्यादा खूबसूरत लग रही हैं कि फैंस उनकी इस तस्वीर से नजरें हटाना मुश्किल हो रहा है.

Katrina Kaif की फोटो को देखकर विक्की कौशल का खुद पर नहीं रहा काबू, कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट

Katrina Kaif Photo: कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) की लेटेस्ट फोटो देख फैंस के दिल मचल उठे है. इस फोटो में एक्ट्रेस ऑफ शोल्डर ब्लू और व्हाइट कॉम्बिनेशन का ड्रेस पहनी हुई है जिसमें वो बला की खूबसूरत लग रही हैं. इस फोटो को कैटरीना ने जैसे ही शेयर किया तो विक्की कौशल भी खुद को रोक नहीं पाए और एक्ट्रेस की इस प्यारी सी फोटो पर ऐसा कमेंट कर दिया कि वो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गया.

