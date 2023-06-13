Kiara Advani को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ‘ऐसा लग रहा है..’
topStories1hindi1736459
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Kiara Advani को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ‘ऐसा लग रहा है..’

Kiara Advani 9 Years in Bollywood: बॉलीवुड में कियारा आडवाणी ने 9 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. इस खास मौके पर उन्होंने फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर उन पर प्यार लुटाया है.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kiara Advani को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ‘ऐसा लग रहा है..’

Kiara Advani Latest News: कियारा आडवाणी (Kiara Advani) को बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में 9 साल पूरे हो चुके हैं और इन 9 सालों में उन्होंने खुद की खास पहचान बना ली है. अब अपने इस सफर को लेकर कियारा ने स्पेशल पोस्ट शेयर की है जिसमें उन्होंने फैंस के लिए हाथ से स्पेशल लेटर लिखकर पोस्ट किया है और उन पर ढेर सारा प्यार उड़ेला है. कियारा ने अपने 9 साल के सफर को दिलचस्प तरीके से बयां किया है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
Nasser Hussain
भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने जमकर लगाई लताड़, सरेआम नाम लेकर मचा दी सनसनी!
Prabhu Deva
बेटी के होने पर खुशी से झूम रहे Prabhu Deva सह चुके हैं बेटे को खोने का भी गम!
Love Jihad
दारूल-उल-उलूम का लव जिहाद पर फतवा देने से इनकार, हिंदू संगठनों ने की थी मांग
Forbes
Forbes ने जारी की नई लिस्ट, रिलायंस ने हासिल किया नया मुकाम, 8 स्थान ऊपर पहुंची...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rakesh Omprakash Mehra
Ramayan के बाद Mahabharat की बारी, इस सितारे को लेकर हो रही ‘कर्ण’ बनाने की तैयारी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
Zee News
ओपिनियन पोल: आज महाराष्ट्र में हुए चुनाव तो किसकी बनेगी सरकार, कौन बनेगा CM?