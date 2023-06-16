Vicky Kaushal को KRK ने बुलाया 'कल्लू भाई', लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास
Vicky Kaushal को KRK ने बुलाया 'कल्लू भाई', लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास

कमाल राशिद खान कभी भी बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स और डायरेक्टर को टारगेट करना का कोई भी मौका नहीं छोड़ते.  इस बार केआरके ने बॉलीवुड के यंग स्टार विक्की कौशल को अपना नया निशाना बनाया है. 

Jun 16, 2023

Vicky Kaushal को KRK ने बुलाया 'कल्लू भाई', लोगों ने लगा दी क्लास

KRK:  कमाल राशिद खान कभी भी बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स और डायरेक्टर को टारगेट करने का कोई भी मौका नहीं छोड़ते. बॉलीवुड की हर फिल्मों की वो जमकर आलोचनाएं करते हैं, आलोचनाएं तक तो बात ठीक है. मगर वो इंडस्ट्री के सितारों को पर्सनली टारगेट करना कोई भी मौका नहीं छोड़ते. चाहे वो शाहरुख खान की पठान हो या सलमान खान की फिल्म किसी का भाई किसी की जान हो. वो अपनी टिप्पणी देने से बाज नहीं आते.  खैर, इस बार केआरके ने अपना नया  निशाना ढूंढ लिया है और वो है बॉलीवुड के यंग स्टार  विक्की कौशल. 

