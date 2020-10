Kumar Sanu ने लिया अपने बयान से यू-टर्न, पूर्व पत्नी के बारे में अब कही ये बात

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu praises his son Jaan & stands by him and with him also gives his piece of befitting advice to Rahul Vaidya to stay with goodness and exhibit love & compassion and focus on playing with sensibility and not bring in personal side on a public show. He also praises Jaan's mother for raising a man like him who is not only sensible but matured enough to handle tricky situations with a lot of ease. Kumar Sanu in the video said it very clearly that Jaan is in Bigg Boss on his own merit, it has nothing to do with who his father is #biggboss14 #jaankumarsanu #kumarsanu #BiggBoss2020 #rahulvaidya #biggbossupdates #salmankhan #apekshanews @kumarsanuofficial @jaan.kumar.sanu

