Khushi Kapoor ने कहा-'लोग मेरा मजाक उड़ाते है', क्वारेंटाइन लाइफ पर शेयर किया VIDEO

Who is the real Khushi Kapoor? A normal 19-year old girl – funny, shy and a little awkward. She strives to grow from the challenges life throws at her and wishes to make people smile. She believes in “staying true to yourself and comfortable in your own skin.” Here’s a glimpse of Khushi’s world from her heart – as pure and raw as it gets. @khushi05k Graphics : @nimrankang #quarantine #quarantinelife

A post shared by Pearl Malik (@pearlmalik22) on May 8, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT