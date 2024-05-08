नहीं रहे 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टकर संगीत सिवन, शॉक्ड रह गए तुषार कपूर और रितेश देशमुख
नहीं रहे 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टकर संगीत सिवन, शॉक्ड रह गए तुषार कपूर और रितेश देशमुख

Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away: संगीत सिवन. बॉलीवुड के मशहूर डायरेक्टर थे. जिन्होंने कई कॉमेडी फिल्मों को बनाया था. 8 मई को उन्होंने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. आइए बताते हैं आखिर संगीत सिवन को लेकर बॉलीवुड ने क्या कहा.

Written By  Varsha|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
रितेश देशमुख ने शेयर की संगीत सिवन की तस्वीर

  1. बॉलीवुड के मशहूर डायरेक्टर संगीत सिवन ने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है. उन्होंने हिंदी के अलावा मलयालम फिल्मों का भी निर्देशन किया था. 61 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया. संगीत सिवन को 'जोर', 'क्या कूल हैं हम' से लेकर 'यमला पगला दीवाना 2' जैसी फिल्मों के लिए जाना जाता था. आइए बताते हैं आखिर संगीत सिवन के जाने पर रितेश देशमुख और तुषार कपूर ने क्या कहा.
  2. संगीत सिवन को हाल में ही मुंबई के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था. अस्पताल में ही उन्होंने 8 मई 2024 को अंतिम सांसें ली. 61 साल की उम्र में संगीत सिवन का निधन हो गया. डायरेक्टर के निधन पर रितेश देशमुख ने भी दुख जताया.
  3. गम में डूबे रितेश देशमुख
    रितेश देशमुख ने सोशल मीडिया पर निर्देशक को याद करते हुए लिखा, 'बहुत ही शॉक्ड और उदास हूं. जब मुझे पता चला संगीत सिवन सर नहीं रहे. न्यूकमर के तौर पर उन्होंने विश्वास जताया था. मुझे मौका दिया. वह बहुत ही नरम दिल और शानदार व्यक्तित्व के इंसान थे. आज मेरा दिल टूट गया. भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शांति दें.'
  4. संगीत सिवन को तुषार कपूर ने किया याद
    संगीत सिवन को तुषार कपूर ने भी याद किया. उन्होंने कहा कि उनके पास शब्द नहीं है कि वह इस दुखद खबर को सुनकर कैसा महसूस कर रहे हैं. वह उनके गुरु के समान थे. उनकी वजह से ही वह 'क्या कूल हैं हम' में कॉमेडी के जरिए लोगों के सामने आए. संगीत सिवन जी के साथ काम करना उनके लिए सम्मान की बात है.
  5. संगीत सिवन का आखिरी प्रोजेक्ट
    वहीं संगीत सिवन की फैमिली ने अभी तक डायरेक्टर की मौत से जुड़ा कोई बयान नहीं दिया है. डायरेक्टर ने साल 2019 में आखिरी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम किया था. ये उनका ओटीटी डेब्यू भी था. जहां उन्होंने एक वेब सीरीज बनाई थी भ्रम. इसमें कल्कि कोचलिन लीड रोल में थीं.

