नहीं रहे 'क्या कूल हैं हम' के डायरेक्टकर संगीत सिवन, शॉक्ड रह गए तुषार कपूर और रितेश देशमुख

Sangeeth Sivan Passes Away: संगीत सिवन. बॉलीवुड के मशहूर डायरेक्टर थे. जिन्होंने कई कॉमेडी फिल्मों को बनाया था. 8 मई को उन्होंने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. आइए बताते हैं आखिर संगीत सिवन को लेकर बॉलीवुड ने क्या कहा.
Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can’t thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart… pic.twitter.com/kvTkFJmEXx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) May 8, 2024
Don’t have words to describe what I’m feeling right now…. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it’ll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you… — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) May 8, 2024