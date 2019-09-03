फ्रेंच डायरेक्टर ने 'साहो' पर लगाया नकल का आरोप, बोले- 'चोरी तो ठीक से करो!'

नई दिल्ली: प्रभास और श्रद्धा कपूर की हाल ही में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'साहो' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दमदार कमाई कर रही है. लेकिन इसके बाद भी सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इस फिल्म की जमकर बुराई कर रहे हैं, फिल्म की कमाई ने कई रिकॉर्ड्स भी कायम किए हैं लेकिन अब एक फ्रेंच डायरेक्टर ने इस बिग बजट फिल्म पर चोरी का आरोप लगाया है.

फ्रेंच डायरेक्टर जेरोम साल (Jerome Salle) का कहना है कि प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' ने उनकी फिल्म 'लार्गो विंच (Largo Winch)' को कॉपी किया है. डायरेक्टर का कहना है कि इन लोगों ने चोरी भी बेकार तरीके से की है. उन्होंने अब साहो के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार पोस्ट करके एक जंग सी छेड़ दी है. देखिए जेरोम का पोस्ट...

It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly?

And as my "Indian career" tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help. https://t.co/DWpQJ8Vyi0

— Jérôme Salle (@Jerome_Salle) September 1, 2019