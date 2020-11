'परिंदा' फिल्म में Madhuri Dixit ने पहली बार किया था ये काम, जानकर होंगे हैरान

#31YearsOfParinda Playing 'Paro' in #Parinda was a thrilling experience. The tagline of the film rightly justifies it "The Most Powerful Film Ever Made". I also did a death scene for the first time. Wonderful memories with the amazing cast & crew makes this one very special

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on Nov 2, 2020 at 9:27pm PST