Coronavirus को लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा ने शेयर किया मीम, बताया- कैसा होगा एयरपोर्ट लुक

Hello there, lovely Divas! Welcome to Monday. Yipeeeeeeee This week’s #malaikasmoveoftheweek is my fav, a Handstand. Don’t forget to tag @thedivayoga, me and #malaikasmoveoftheweek when you post. Here’s how you can do it: - Start in Downward Dog, with your palms spread on the floor. Slowly start lifting your foot, shifting your weight on the balls of your feet - Bend your right knee, lifting the heel. Press down with your hands and lift your left leg upwards. Turn your biceps forwards and push down into your hands and straighten your elbows. Focus your vision a few inches in front of your hands - Arms firm, bend right knee and hop the leg off the floor. Your weight should be on your hands, keep your core tight at this point. Slowly start bending your legs like an open scissor. Rotate your thighs towards your core - Keep breathing regularly and to come out of the pose, first bring your right leg down slowly, and then the left - Rest in child’s pose for a moment This pose will definitely get you started onto a powerful week! Have a good one, Divas! #malaikasmondaymotivation #divayoga #divas #malaikasmondaymotivation #mondaymotivation #yogapose #yogalife #yogapose #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #ygoagirl #yogagram #yogainmumbai #yogastudios

