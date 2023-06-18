Malaika Arora: बिस्तर से उठते ही मलाइका अरोड़ा ने किया कुछ ऐसा, हसीना का मिनटों में वायरल हो गया Video
Malaika Arora Video: मलाइका अरोड़ा ने एक बार फिर अपने हुस्न का दीदार कराते हुए नया वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दिया है. मलाइका अरोड़ा का नया वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:03 PM IST

Malaika Arora Instagram: मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी बोल्डनेस और पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर अक्सर ही सुर्खियों का हिस्सा बनी रहती हैं. इस बार भी मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) ने ग्लैमरस अदाएं दिखाते हुए सोशल मीडिया की सारी लाइमलाइट अपनी तरफ खींच ली है. मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora Video) ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें वह बिस्तर से एनर्जी के साथ उठती हैं और फिर पलक झपकते ही सेक्सी हाई स्लिट ड्रेस में कैमरे के सामने अदाएं दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. मलाइका अरोड़ा के लेटेस्ट वीडियो पर नेटीजन्स जमकर कमेंटबाजी कर रहे हैं. 

