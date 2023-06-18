Manoj Bajpayee को 'फैमिली मैन' के लिए नहीं मिली शाहरुख-सलमान की तरह फीस! बोले- OTT प्लेटफॉर्म्स सिर्फ...
Manoj Bajpayee Movies: एक्टर मनोज बाजपेयी ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू दिया है. जहां मनोज ने फैमिली मैन की फीस पर बात करते हुए कहा, उन्हें शाहरुख-सलमान के टाइप की फीस नहीं मिली. 

Manoj Bajpayee Family Man Fees: बॉलीवुड स्टार मनोज बाजपेयी (Manoj Bajpayee) ने अपने लेटेस्ट इंटरव्यू में फैमिली मैन के बाद मिली सक्सेस से लेकर ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर मिलने वाली फीस को लेकर बात की है. मनोज बाजपेयी (Manoj Bajpayee Movies) ने हाल के इंटरव्यू में खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि वह फैमिली मैन के लिए उन्हें बहुत कम फीस मिली थी. मनोज बाजपेयी ने बताया पॉपुलर सीरिज के लिए उन्हें शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) और सलमान खान (Salman Khan) या किसी अन्य बड़े स्टार जितनी फीस नहीं मिली थी. 

