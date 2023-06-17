Mia Khalifa ने कभी भारत ना आने की खाई थीं कसम, पैसों के लिए बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का हिस्सा बनने के लिए हुई तैयार
topStories1hindi1741967
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Mia Khalifa ने कभी भारत ना आने की खाई थीं कसम, पैसों के लिए बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का हिस्सा बनने के लिए हुई तैयार

'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2'  का हिस्सा बनने वाली हैं पूर्व एडल्ट स्टार मिया खलीफा. इस खबर को सुनने के बाद लोगों में बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 को लेकर उत्साह और भी ज्यादा बढ़ गया है. 

Written By  Misha Singh|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

Mia Khalifa ने कभी भारत ना आने की खाई थीं कसम, पैसों के लिए बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2 का हिस्सा बनने के लिए हुई तैयार

Mia Khalifa in Big Boss Ott2: 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 1' को दर्शकों द्वारा खूब पसंद किया गया था. पहले सीजन को निर्माता करण जौहर ने होस्ट किया था, लेकिन लोगों की डिमांड के बाद मेकर्स ने 'बिग बॉस ओटीटी 2' के लिए सलमान खान को अपरोच किया और सलमान ने भी इस शो को करने की हामी भर दी. इस बात में कोई शक नहीं है कि बिग बॉस के असली राजा तो सलमान खान ही हैं. चाहे इस शो को कोई भी होस्ट कर ले लेकिन शो को जो पॉपुलैरिटी सलमान की वजह से मिलती है वो किसी और से नहीं मिल सकती . इस बार शो में कई दिग्गज सीतारे शामिल होने वाले हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed ने चुप रहने के लिए पैसे, खोलने वाली थीं एक एक्टर से जुड़ा बड़ा सीक्रेट
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sunny Leone ने खुद ही कर दिया कन्फर्म, Bigg Boss OTT 2 में आएंगी नजर!
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma: आलिया संग उनकी शादी की तस्वीर देखकर एक्टर की मां को लगा था झटका!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा