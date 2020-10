पत्नी संग ट्रिप पर निकले Milind soman, शेयर कीं रोमांटिक तस्वीरें

Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day . . . Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side. . . . What are you guys upto ??????? . . . #love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Oct 15, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT