गोवा में अपना Birthday इस तरह से माना रहे Milind Soman, देखिए शानदार तस्वीरें

#TravelTuesday so good to be traveling again ! Holiday time, and Goa is always sweet, no matter the reason .. or the season . . #fitnessaddict #sunset #Run #health #happiness #life #runeverywhere #fun #love @ankita_earthy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Nov 2, 2020 at 11:57pm PST