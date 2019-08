ऋतिक रोशन और जॉन अब्राहम के बारे में इस एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा, कह दी ये बात

When the heart and the mind are against each other, the chaos always results in tears. Get ready for an emotional ride as #RulaDiya is all set to release tomorrow. http://bit.ly/RulaDiya-Teaser @TheJohnAbraham @mrunalofficial2016 @ankittiwari #PrinceDubey @nikkhiladvani @writish1 @tseries.official @its_bhushankumar @divyakhoslakumar #KrishanKumar @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @johnabrahament @bakemycakefilms @sandeep_leyzell @shobhnayadav @panorama_studios #APMP @anandpandit @anandpanditmotionpicture

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:12am PDT