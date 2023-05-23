Viral Video: कार से निकल-निकल कर समझाते रहे Nawazuddin Siddiqui, पर फोटो पे फोटो खींचते रहे फैंस!
Viral Video: कार से निकल-निकल कर समझाते रहे Nawazuddin Siddiqui, पर फोटो पे फोटो खींचते रहे फैंस!

Video: इंदौर पहुंचे नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी को फैंस ने ऐसा घेर कि सड़क पर ट्रैफिक जाम ही लग गया. वहीं एक्टर समझाते रहे लेकिन कोई उनकी बात को माना ही नहीं. 

Viral Video: कार से निकल-निकल कर समझाते रहे Nawazuddin Siddiqui, पर फोटो पे फोटो खींचते रहे फैंस!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Video: नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म जोगीरासारारारा को लेकर खासे एक्साइटेड हैं वो काफी से फिल्म को प्रमोट कर रहे हैं और अब इसी सिलसिले में वो जा पहुंचे इंदौर जहां पर फैंस ने उन्हें बीच सड़क पर ही घेर लिया. आलम ये रहा कि गाड़ी में से निकल निकलकर नवाजुद्दीन सभी को समझाते रहे लेकिन फैंस सेल्फी लेने में मशगूर दिखे. 
 

