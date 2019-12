सॉन्ग 'याद पिया की आने लगी' ने मचाया धमाल, यू ट्यूब व्यूज 100 मिलियन के पार!

Overwhelmed by such an amazing response! #YaadPiyaKiAaneLagi has already crossed 100 million+ views on YouTube #DivyaKhoslaKumar @tanishk_bagchi @jaani777 @sapruandrao @nehakakkar @tseries.official

A post shared by Sitara (@divyakhoslakumar) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:02am PST