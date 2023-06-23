Nora Fatehi: आंखें कमाल, नहीं देखा होगा हुस्न ऐसा बवाल, नोरा का बोल्ड वीडियो मचा देगा दिलों में धमाल!
Nora Fatehi Video: नोरा फतेही ने एक बार फिर अपने बोल्ड लुक से सोशल मीडिया का पारा बढ़ा दिया है. ब्लैक कलर की फ्रंट कट आउट ड्रेस में नोरा का लुक बेहद सेंशुअस है.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Nora Fatehi Instagram: बॉलीवुड डीवा नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) अपनी अदाकारी से ज्यादा बोल्ड लुक्स के लिए इंटरनेट पर पॉपुलैरिटी बटोरती नजर आती हैं. नोरा फतेही ने हाल में भी कुछ ऐसा ही किया है, जिसने हसीना के हर फैन को आहें भरने पर मजबूर कर दिया है. हाल में नोरा फतेही ने एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें वह ब्लैक कलर की फ्रंट कट आउट ड्रेस में हुस्न का कहर बरपाती नजर आ रही हैं. नोरा (Nora Fatehi Video) नए वीडियो में सेक्सी एक्सप्रेशन्स के साथ सिजलिंग मूव्स भी दिखाती नजर आ रही हैं. 

