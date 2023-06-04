Nora Fatehi: 'अगली कैटरीना कैफ बनने के लिए करना होगा ये काम...' जब नोरा फतेही को मिली अतरंगी सलाह
Nora Fatehi: 'अगली कैटरीना कैफ बनने के लिए करना होगा ये काम...' जब नोरा फतेही को मिली अतरंगी सलाह

Nora Fatehi Movies: नोरा फतेही को करियर के शुरुआती दिनों में अगली कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) बनने की सलाह दी गई थी. डांसिंग डीवा और ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही ने हाल में इस बात का खुलासा किया है. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Nora Fatehi Films: बॉलीवुड की सेंसेशनल एक्ट्रेस और कमाल की डांसर नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) एक बार फिर से सोशल मीडिया की सारी लाइमलाइट अपनी तरफ खींच ली है. नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi Video) ने हाल ही के एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि करियर के शुरुआती दिनों में उन्हें अगली कैटरीना कैफ बनने की सलाह दी गई थी. नोरा फतेही ने बताया, जब वह इंडस्ट्री में आई थीं तब कैटरीना कैफ टेक ओवर कर रही थीं और हम लोग कुछ अलग नहीं दिखते थे. 

