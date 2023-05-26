Nora Fatehi: उफ्फ! क्या कमाल हैं अदाएं, कभी मुस्कुराती, कभी बलखाती...यूं ही दीवाना बना लेती हैं नोरा फतेही
Nora Fatehi Video: ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) का हाल में एक वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो है. इस वीडियो में नोरा कभी मुस्कुरातीं तो कभी कैमरे के सामने बलखातीं दिखाई दे रही हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:19 AM IST

Nora Faehi Bold Look: खूबसूरती और कमाल के फिगर के मिसाल नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi) एक बार फिर से सुर्खियों में छा गई हैं. नोरा फतेही ने IIFA अवार्ड के लिए इतना बोल्ड आउटफिट पहन लिया है कि लोगों की सांसें अटक गई हैं. व्हाइट कलर के आउटफिट में नोरा फतेही इतनी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं कि उसे शब्दों में बयां नहीं किया जा सकता है. नोरा फतेही (Nora Fatehi Video) का कमाल का लुक सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है और लोग जमकर कमेंटबाजी कर रहे हैं. 

