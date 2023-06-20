Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
Nora Fatehi Dance on Helen Song: नोरा फतेही बेहतरीन डांसर हैं और ये बात किसी को बताने की जरूरत नहीं है. अब वो लेटेस्ट वीडियो में हेलन के गानों पर परफॉर्म करती दिख रही हैं.

Jun 20, 2023

Nora Fatehi Video: नोरा फतेही आज बॉलीवुड में बड़ा नाम बन चुकी हैं और ये नाम उन्होंने कमाया है अपने डांस की बदौलत. नोरा बेहतरीन डांसर हैं और इस बात में कोई दो राय नहीं. उनके किए हुक स्टेप ग्लोबल लेवर पर पॉपुलर हो जाते है. वहीं अब इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्होंने अपनी एक और शानदार परफॉर्मेंस की झलक दिखाई  है जिसमें वो हेलन के गानों पर डांस करती दिख रही हैं.

