'चाचा चौधरी' के साथ यूं नाचती दिखीं अनुष्का शर्मा, VIDEO हुए VIRAL

Someone rightly said, old is gold! Meet the oldest yet newest member of the NUSH family – Chacha Chaudhary. #NushXChachaChaudhary collection now available on www.nush.in, @myntra – www.myntra.com/nush, @centralandme, @tatacliq . @nushbrand @chachachaudharyofficial @diamondtoonsdpb

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 14, 2019 at 9:02pm PST