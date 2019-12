अब इस राह पर चल रही हैं मानुषी छिल्लर, भारत के 20 गांवों की लगाएंगी चक्कर

On #WorldAidsDay, Project Shakti expands its scope of work and is starting an AIDS awareness programme among rural women in India for community outreach. I’m super proud of this moment as this initiative is extremely close to my heart. Let’s spread awareness and let’s fight this together!

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:10pm PST