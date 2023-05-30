OTT Release Movies Web Series: ओटीटी पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया 'गदर', चंद दिनों में मिले इतने ज्यादा व्यूज; हुईं हिट
OTT पर पिछले हफ्ते कई वेब सीरीज और फिल्में रिलीज हुई. इन फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज ने देखते ही देखते ओटीटी पर धमाल मचा दिया है. जानिए इन्हें अब तक ओटीटी पर कितने व्यूज मिल चुके हैं.

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

OTT Release Movies Web Series: ओटीटी पर फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज रिलीज होने से ना केवल दर्शक घर बैठे मजा ले सकते हैं बल्कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म ने कई लोगों के रोजगार के नए मौके भी खोल दिए हैं. कुछ फिल्मों को थियेटर में रिलीज करने के बाद ओटीटी पर और पैसा कमाने के लिए रिलीज किया जा रहा है तो वहीं कुछ फिल्में और वेब सीरीज ऐसी हैं जिन्हें डायरेक्ट ओटीटी पर रिलीज किया जा रहा है. पिछले हफ्ते कुछ वेब सीरीज और फिल्मों को ओटीटी पर रिलीज किया गया. इन फिल्मों और वेब सीरीज को ओटीटी पर काफी पसंद भी किया गया. जानिए ये फिल्में और वेब सीरीज कौन सी हैं.

