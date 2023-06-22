OTT Release This Week: जबरदस्त है ये वीकेंड, ओटीटी पर रिलीज हो रही ये धांसू फिल्में; एक्शन रोमांस-थ्रिल सब कुछ मिलेगा एक साथ
OTT Release This Week: जबरदस्त है ये वीकेंड, ओटीटी पर रिलीज हो रही ये धांसू फिल्में; एक्शन रोमांस-थ्रिल सब कुछ मिलेगा एक साथ

OTT पर इस हफ्ते एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म के अलावा कॉमेडी और रोमांस का भी तड़का लगने वाला है. जानिए इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर कौन-कौन सी फिल्में किस ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हो रही हैं. 

Written By  Shipra Saxena|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

OTT Release: अगर आप इस वीकेंड को और भी ज्यादा धमाकेदार बनाना चाहते हैं तो आपके लिए ये इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर भरपूर मसाला है. इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर एक्शन थ्रिलर फिल्म के अलावा कॉमेडी और रोमांस का भी तड़का लगने वाला है. जानिए इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर कौन-कौन सी फिल्में किस ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हो रही हैं.

