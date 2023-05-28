Palak Tiwari Maldives Vacation: हसीना इन्जॉय कर रही बीच वेकेशन, पानी में उतरकर यूं दिखाई अदाएं
topStories1hindi1714852
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Palak Tiwari Maldives Vacation: हसीना इन्जॉय कर रही बीच वेकेशन, पानी में उतरकर यूं दिखाई अदाएं

Palak Tiwari Photos: पलक तिवारी अपने बिजी शेड्यूल से समय निकालते ही जा पहुंची हैं रिलैक्स करने वो भी मालदीव में जहां से उन्होंने पूल में अपनी कई तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Palak Tiwari Maldives Vacation: हसीना इन्जॉय कर रही बीच वेकेशन, पानी में उतरकर यूं दिखाई अदाएं

Palak Tiwari Maldives Pics: पलक तिवारी का नाम इन दिनों एंटरटेनमेंट वर्ल्ड में खूब छाया हुआ है. खासतौर से किसी का भाई किसी की जान के बाद तो पलक और भी फेमस हो गई हैं. वहीं अब फिल्म प्रमोशन और दूसरे सभी प्रोजेक्ट से थोड़ा ही सही लेकिन समय निकालकर पलक पहुंच गई हैं मालदीव जहां वो बीच वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रही हैं. अब अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्होंने इसकी झलक भी दिखा दी है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
RBI
2000 के नोट के मुद्दे पर RBI ने दिल्ली HC से कहा- ‘यह नोटबंदी नहीं, करेंसी मैनेजमें
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Top 5
Sushmita Sen, सामंथा और गौहर हैं टॉप 5 में; लेकिन सबसे महंगी OTT एक्ट्रेस हैं...
Pension Scheme
Pension पर आया अहम अपडेट, मोदी सरकार से की गई अहम मांग, आगे क्या होगा?
Nora Fatehi
Nora ने पहन लिया कुछ ऐसा चलना हुआ मुश्किल, पहनावे और चाल दोनों का उड़ा मजाक!
International kabaddi star
Himachal:10 बार गोल्ड जीत चुके अजय ठाकुर निभाएंगे दबंग दिल्ली के सहायक कोच की भूमिका
Government scheme
शिक्षा से लेकर रोजगार तक, इस सरकारी वेबसाइट पर है सबकुछ! ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा