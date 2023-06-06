Bollywood Mothers: छोटी मां और बड़ा बेटा, इन हीरोइनों ने पर्दे पर उम्रदराज हीरो पर लुटाई ममता
topStories1hindi1727285
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Bollywood Mothers: छोटी मां और बड़ा बेटा, इन हीरोइनों ने पर्दे पर उम्रदराज हीरो पर लुटाई ममता

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: सिनेमा सिर्फ हीरो-हीरोइन की कहानी नहीं है. वहां हर तरह के किरदार होते हैं. मां का रोल हिंदी फिल्मों में हमेशा महत्वपूर्ण रहा है. मां के किरदार में भी खास चेहरों की जरूर होती है. यही वजह है कि कई बार ऐसी नायिकाएं हीरोइन बनकर आई हैं, जिनकी उम्र बेटे का रोल रहे एक्टर से कम रही है. जानिए कुछ रोचक तथ्य...

 

Written By  Ravi Buley|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bollywood Mothers: छोटी मां और बड़ा बेटा, इन हीरोइनों ने पर्दे पर उम्रदराज हीरो पर लुटाई ममता

Deepika Padukone: एक्टर का काम यही है कि वह दिए गए रोल को बढ़िया ढंग से निभाए. यही वजह है कि किरदार को देखते हुए सितारे काम करते है. वे यह नहीं देखते कि सामने वाले एक्टर की उम्र क्या है. बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) से लेकर साउथ तक कई बार हीरो-हीरोइनों की उम्र में पिता-पुत्री की उम्र जितना फर्क होता है, लेकिन वे पर्दे पर रोमांस करते नजर आते हैं. हालांकि कई लोग इस बात की आलोचना करते हैं. परंतु यह एक्टिंग का ही जादू है, जब कई बार हीरोइनों ने ऐसे हीरो की मां का रोल किया, जो उनसे उम्र में बड़ा था. हाल में ऐसा मामला आया है, जिसमें एक कम उम्र एक्ट्रेस अपने से बड़ी एक्ट्रेस की मां का रोल निभाने जा रही हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक