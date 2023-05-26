Pathaan Vs Tiger में दीपिका पादुकोण-कैटरीना कैफ करेंगी धांसू एक्शन! इस दिन से शुरू होगी Shah Rukh-Salman के साथ शूटिंग
Pathaan Vs Tiger में दीपिका पादुकोण-कैटरीना कैफ करेंगी धांसू एक्शन! इस दिन से शुरू होगी Shah Rukh-Salman के साथ शूटिंग

Deepika Padukone-Katrina Kaif: पठान वर्सेज टाइगर 3 को लेकर एक लेटेस्ट रिपोर्ट सामने आई है, जिसके अनुसार कैटरीना कैफ और दीपिका पादुकोण फिल्म में साथ नजर आने वाली हैं. फिल्म की शूटिंग डेट्स को लेकर भी कई अपडेट्स सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे हैं. 

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Pathaan Vs Tiger में दीपिका पादुकोण-कैटरीना कैफ करेंगी धांसू एक्शन! इस दिन से शुरू होगी Shah Rukh-Salman के साथ शूटिंग

Pathaan Vs Tiger Movie Updates: शाहरुख खान (Shah Rukh Khan) की पठान और सलमान खान (Salman Khan) की टाइगर को एक साथ लाने की प्लानिंग की जा चुकी है. इस फिल्म में शाहरुख खान-सलमान खान के साथ-साथ दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) और कैटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) की भी धांसू एंट्री देखने को मिलने वाली है. अब फिल्म की शूटिंग लेकर एक बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है जिसके अनुसार यशराज फिल्म्स की पठान वर्सेज टाइगर नए साल के पहले महीने यानी जनवरी 2024 से शुरू होने वाली है.

