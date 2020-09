मैं छत से लटकी हुई पाई गई तो याद रखें कि मैंने आत्महत्या नहीं की है : पायल घोष

I have given an interview regarding the entire episode on Mr. Kashyap to a renowned portal and the next thing I get to know that they are seeking permission from Mr. Kashyap himself. India, if I am found hanging from the ceiling, remember this. I didn't commit suicide. They have the narrative ready of depression and medication. #NotGoingDown #metoo

A post shared by Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) on Sep 23, 2020 at 1:46pm PDT