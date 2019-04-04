PHOTOS : 8 साल जमकर किया वर्कआउॅट, फिटनेस फ्रीक वासु मित्तल ने ऐसे कमाया नाम

नई दिल्ली : लाइफस्टाइल में बदलाव का सबसे ज्यादा असर हमारी बॉडी पर पड़ता है. आजकल की भागदौड़ भरी जिंदगी में ओबेसिटी सबसे ज्यादा लोगों को अपना शिकार बना रही है लेकिन फिर भी बिजी शेड्यूल से टाइम निकाल पाना लोगों के लिए मुश्किल रहता है. अगर आप भी अपने आपको अभी तक टाइम नहीं दे पा रहे हैं तो 22 साल के वासु मित्तल की कहानी सुनकर आप जरूर चौंक जाएंगे. वासु की फिटनेस फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल होती रहती हैं.
वासु आज जैसे दिखते हैं वो हमेशा से वैसे नहीं थे. साल 2011 की बात बताते हुए वासु कहते हैं कि एक दिन मेरे पापा ने आकर मुझे कहा कि कुछ पुशअप्स करके दिखाओ. मैं कोशिश करने के बाद भी पुशअप्स नहीं मार पाया. उस समय मेरा वेट सिर्फ 90 पाउंड था. उसके बाद से ही ये बात मन में घर कर गई कि मुझे खुद को फिट रखना है.
मैं जिमिंग स्टार्ट की लेकिन कई लोगों ने मुझे कहा कि अगर तुम बॉडी बनाना चाहते हो तो सिर्फ वर्कआउॅट से कुछ नहीं होने वाला. लेकिन मैं सच बताऊं तो मुझे कभी भी बॉडी बिल्डिर जैसी बॉडी बनाने का मन नहीं था. मैं बस फिट होना चाहता था. मुझे हमेशा बोला जाता था कि मुझे डाइट पर ध्यान देना चाहिए, मेरा वजन बहुत कम है.
Training at home has always been super satisfying for me and last night was no exception. Shorter rest periods, legit music, insane focus, and a ultra sonic pump. NOW READ THIS: I know y’all want to look good, have ‘em aesthetics, be strong, and stand out. But do you realise it’s a long ass game? Takes heart and balls to do it through right means! Do you? If you really wish to go far then LISTEN UP! Be patient and don’t rush things or you will end up losing what you have gained. If bodybuilding has taught me one important thing, it’s learning to be patient. Results come from hard work and consistency and it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a process which you have to believe and follow. Don’t take shortcuts. Don’t copy anybody. Your journey is yours. So move the right way. And I can guarantee you, things will start to make sense. I know it’s going to be tough and it’s going to shake you but this is the right path my friend. To go to heaven, you must die first. And this is what it is. You could be skinny, fat, weak, depressed, and what not but YOU STILL CAN CHANGE! You still can shine. What matters is your mindset starting tomorrow, if you believe you're capable of a better YOU, you'll become just that. - Register at www.vasumittal.com for online coaching. April is almost here, let’s work in the right direction and achieve greatness. #bodybuilding #motivation #boom #thelife #aesthetics #directioniseverything
पापा ने दिया पूरा साथ
वासु का कहना है कि उनके पापा ने उनका पूरा साथ दिया और आज आठ साल के बाद वो जो हैं अपने पापा की वजह से हैं. वासु ने अपने आत्मविश्वास के जरिए फिटनेस इंडस्ट्री में अपनी जगह बनाई. सोशल मीडिया पर वासु के फॉलोअर्स की संख्या हर रोज बढ़ रही है. वासु का कहना है कि जब मैंने ट्रेनिंग शुरू की थी तो मुझे नहीं पता था कि ये मेरा पैशन बन जाएगा.