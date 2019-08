PM मोदी ने बनाया Man vs Wild को दुनिया का सबसे ट्रेंडिंग शो, ट्विटर इंप्रेशन 3.6 बिलियन के पार

‘Officially the world’s most trending televised event! With 3.6 BILLION impressions!’ (Beating ‘Super Bowl 53 which had 3.4 billion social impressions.) THANK YOU everyone who tuned in! #PMModionDiscovery #ManVsWild #india

A post shared by Bear Grylls OBE (@beargrylls) on Aug 19, 2019 at 1:57am PDT