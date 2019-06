Confirm: सैफ की फिल्म 'जवानी जानेमन' से डेब्यू करेंगी आलिया, बोलीं- 'मैं डरी हुई हूं'

No amount of thank yous will ever be able to convey how grateful I am to have teachers like you in my life. Right before I leave to shoot my first film, #JawaaniJaaneman, I want to acknowledge the three people that have made this possible and so much more special. Not only have they believed in me fiercely, but they have trained me in acting (@kantritesh) and dance (@dimplekotecha @utkarshc21) with such patience and kindness and persistence that I had no choice but to believe in myself just as fiercely. Thank you for guiding me, listening to me and shaping me, on good days and bad days alike. Thank you for always going over and above what you needed to do, thank you for making me love what I do even more than I already did. Thank you for investing hours of your day, every single day into me. Thank you for being my family through everything. No amount of thanks yous will ever be enough, but THANK YOU for being the most incredible teachers

