Pooja Bhatt ने जब सरेआम कबूली थी Salman khan के लिए 'नफरत'! कहा- हम दोनों के बीच 'जंग'...

Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan: पूजा भट्ट ने सालों पहले एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि कभी वह सलमान खान से नफरत किया करती थीं. इसी के साथ पूजा भट्ट ने सलमान से नफरत करने का कारण भी बताया था.

Jun 25, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

Pooja Bhatt Hated Salman Khan: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पूजा भट्ट (Pooja Bhatt) इन दिनों सलमान खान के शो में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट नजर आ रही हैं. इसी दौरान पूजा भट्ट का एक पुराना इंटरव्यू सामने आया है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस सरेआम सलमान खान (Salman Khan) के लिए अपनी नफरत कबूलती हुईं नजर आ रही हैं. जी हां...1995 के एक इंटरव्यू में पूजा भट्ट (Pooja Bhatt Movies) ने कहा था कि वह मानती हैं कि कुछ कारणों से वह एक-दूसरे से नफरत करते थे, वह साथ नहीं थे और उनके बीच एक महान 'जंग' बन गई थी...!

