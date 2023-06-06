Adipurush Final Trailer: रावण को देख कांप उठेगी रूह….Saif Ali Khan के किरदार से नहीं हटा पाएंगे नजरें
Adipurush Trailer: फिल्म रिलीज से 10 दिन पहले आदिपुरुष का फाइनल ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है जिसमें रावण के किरदार में सैफ अली खान से आप अपनी नजरें हटा नहीं पाएंगे.

Adipurush Movie Release Date: प्रभास (Prabhas) और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) स्टारर आदिपुरुष की रिलीज का काउंटडाउन शुरू हो चुका है. 16 जून को फिल्म रिलीज होगी लेकिन उससे ठीक 10 दिन पहले मेकर्स ने दर्शकों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है. इस फिल्म के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे दर्शकों के लिए फाइनल ट्रेलर रिलीज कर दिया गया है जिसमें दमदार एक्शन की झलक तो दिख ही रही है लेकिन सैफ अली खान (Saif Ali Khan) के किरदार से आप नजरें हटा ही नहीं पाएंगे.

