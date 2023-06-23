Prabhas Villa in Italy: इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Prabhas Villa in Italy: इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर

Prabhas Net Worth 2023: खबर है कि प्रभास ने इटली में एक आलीशान प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी है जिसे उन्होंने किराए पर दे रखा है और इससे उन्हें सालाना करोड़ों में कमाई हो रही है.  

Prabhas Villa in Italy: इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर

Prabhas Villa:  बाहुबली के बाद प्रभास की जितनी भी फिल्में रिलीज हुईं वो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर किसी ना किसी वजह से धराशायी ही रही हैं लेकिन इसके बावजूद उन्होंने अपने करियर में अच्छे खासे पैसे कमाए हैं. वहीं प्रभास (Prabhas) अपनी कमाई को इन्वेस्ट करने में भी यकीन रखते हैं और कहा जा रहा है कि उन्होंने इटली में एक लग्जुरियस विला को खरीदा हुआ है जहां से भी उन्हें हर महीने खूब कमाई हो रही है.

