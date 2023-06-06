Adipurush: ऑडियंस के साथ हनुमान जी भी देखेंगे फिल्म, हर थियेटर में रखी जाएगी एक सीट रिजर्व
topStories1hindi1726884
Hindi Newsबॉलीवुड

Adipurush: ऑडियंस के साथ हनुमान जी भी देखेंगे फिल्म, हर थियेटर में रखी जाएगी एक सीट रिजर्व

Adipurush Release Date: जल्द ही आदिपुरुष रिलीज होने जा रही हैं और अब इसकी रिलीज से पहले इसके मेकर्स ने इसे लेकर बड़ी अनाउंसमेंट कर दी है जो आज से पहले सिनेमा के इतिहास में कभी सुनने या देखने को नहीं मिली.

Written By  Pooja Chowdhary|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Adipurush: ऑडियंस के साथ हनुमान जी भी देखेंगे फिल्म, हर थियेटर में रखी जाएगी एक सीट रिजर्व

Prabhas Adipurush: अभिनेता प्रभास (Prabhas) और कृति सेनन (Kriti Sanon) इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म आदिपुरुष को लेकर सुर्खियां बंटोर रहे हैं. इसकी रिलीज का काउंटडाउस शुरू हो चुका है और ठीक उससे पहले मेकर्स ने इसे लेकर बड़ी अनाउंसमेंट कर दी है. जिसके मुताबिक रिलीज के बाद हर थियेटर में एक सीट हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व रखी जाएगी. जिस पर कोई और नहीं बैठ सकेगा. ऐसा पहले कभी देखने और सुनने को नहीं मिला है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Employment
हर साल 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई, बिना किसी बड़ी डिग्री के इस शख्स ने पाई कामयाबी