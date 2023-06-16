Bollywood Actress: इस एक्ट्रेस ने बिकिनी पहन बर्फीले पानी में लगाई डुबकी, Video देख छूट जाएंगे पसीने
Pragya Jaiswal Video: एक्ट्रेस प्रज्ञा जायसवाल नए वीडियो में पिंक कलर की बिकिनी पहने बर्फीले पानी में डुबकी लगाती नजर आ रही हैं. एक्ट्रेस के इस वीडियो को देख फैंस की आंखें खुली की खुली रह गई हैं.

Written By  Prachi Tandon|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

Pragya Jaiswal Bold Look: बोल्डनेस और सिजलिंग अदाओं के लिए पहचानी जाने वालीं एक्ट्रेस प्रज्ञा जायसवाल (Pragya Jaiswal) के नए वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा दिया है. नए वीडियो में चारों तरफ दूर-दूर तक फैली बर्फ के बीच एक्ट्रेस पिंक कलर की बिकिनी पहने नजर आ रही हैं. फिर एक्ट्रेस प्रज्ञा जायसवाल ठंडे बर्फीले पानी में उतर जाती हैं और डुबकी लगाकर बाहर निकलती हैं. प्रज्ञा जायसवाल (Pragya Jaiswal Video) का यह लेटेस्ट वीडियो देख नेटीजन्स की तो आंखें खुली की खुली ही रह गई हैं. 

