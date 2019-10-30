इस फिल्ममेकर ने ट्रेड पंडितों पर लगाया आरोप, लगा डाली क्लास!

नई दिल्ली: फिल्मकार रॉनी स्क्रूवाला (Ronnie Screwvala) ने बॉक्स ऑफिस के आंकड़ों को बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर और गलत पेश करने के लिए फिल्म व्यापार विश्लेषकों की आलोचना की है. स्क्रूवाला (Ronnie Screwvala) ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर फिल्म व्यापार विश्लेषक कोमल नाहटा और तरण आदर्श से बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर कहने के बजाय बॉक्स ऑफिस के विश्वसनीय और प्रामाणिक आंकड़े साझा करने के लिए कहा.

उन्होंने लिखा, "क्या यह सही वक्त नहीं है जब हर कोई बॉक्स ऑफिस के सही आंकड़ों की जानकारी दे. कोमल नाहटा, तरण आदर्श..सूचना की सटीकता विश्वसनीयता का निर्माण करती है जिसकी आवश्यकता फिल्म उद्योग को बहुत ज्यादा है..निश्चित नहीं हूं कि कब तक इस तरह से स्टूडियोज का तुष्टीकरण किया जाएगा और प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए बढ़ा-चढ़ाकर आंकड़ों को दिखाया जाएगा."

Isn’t it time everyone reports Box Office numbers accurately! @KomalNahta @taran_adarsh ... accuracy of information builds CREDIBILITY which the movie industry needs so badly ... and not sure how long-to appease egos will Studios and all keep encouraging pumped up data on numbers

रॉनी (Ronnie Screwvala) के इस ट्वीट का संबंध लोग हालिया रिलीज फिल्म 'हाउसफूल 4' से जोड़कर देख रहे हैं जिसने अपनी रिलीज के महज पांच दिनों के अंदर 100 करोड़ से अधिक की कमाई कर ली है.

Just to clarify that my tweet was not directed at any one movie ( as is being wrongly assumed ) but just an overall comment for the future + my reasons to tag some of the industry authorities was because they can make a difference to the credibility - happy Diwali

— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) October 29, 2019