हॉलीवुड हस्तियों के साथ कॉमेडी फिल्म करेंगी Priyanka Chopra, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo! @celinedion @samheughan #JimStrouse @sonypictures #ScreenGems

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Oct 27, 2020 at 11:28am PDT